BIDEN: HIGH GAS PRICES FOR 'AS LONG AS IT TAKES' TO DEFEAT RUSSIA

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
In a rare press conference after the Madrid NATO Summit today, President Biden was asked how long Americans should expect to pay high gas prices over the Ukraine conflict. Biden's response was flippant: "for as long as it takes." He also blamed high food prices on "Russia Russia Russia." Are Americans buying it? Also today: They're turning West Point into "Woke Point" and some retired grads are steaming!