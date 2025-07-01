Enoch AI launch arrives! Japanese manga prophet predicts July 5th Earth changes (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 1, 2025)

- Enoch AI Announcement and Special Reports (0:10)

- July 4 Predictions and Dr. David Martin's Warning (3:45)

- July 5 Prophecy and Japanese Manga Artist (21:04)

- Preparation and Precautions for July 4 and 5 (33:21)

- Introduction to Enoch AI and Its Capabilities (43:58)

- Technical Details and Training Methods (53:38)

- Philosophy and Future Plans for Enoch (1:10:19)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (1:22:28)

- Agentic AI and Enoch Engine Introduction (1:22:47)

- Health Ranger Ranch and Figs (1:27:50)

- Interview with Gerald Celente on Decentralized TV (1:31:13)

- Financial Decentralization and Cryptocurrency (1:46:37)

- Geopolitical Tensions and War (2:03:25)

- Israel and Iran Conflict (2:16:24)

- Economic and Financial Strategies (2:22:55)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (2:34:39)

- Trends Journal and Financial Advice (2:42:54)

- After Party Discussion and Final Thoughts (2:45:17)

- Promotion of "Breaking the Chains" Program (2:45:54)

- Advantages of Privacy Cryptocurrencies (2:50:38)

- Operational Privacy and Ethical Use of Crypto (2:54:07)

- Centralized Systems and Alternative Investments (2:59:12)

- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (3:01:29)





