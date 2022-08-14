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https://gnews.org/post/p17yt9925
08/10/2022 Bannon: China’s on a knife edge right now of financial and economic collapse.Once China starts to go down the drain of bankruptcy, it’s going to suck down everything with it, including the elites that are in business with them.