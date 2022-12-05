Create New Account
Elon Leaks Twitter Files—BUT—It’s What Happens NEXT That Will Terrify You!
Lisa Haven
Right after billionaire Elon Musk released the “Twitter Files,” files that exposed blatant censorship of conservatives and election interference, the democrats decided to buckle down and justify what they did, rather than expressing remorse, they promoted their unconstitutional actions. The problem is, once a society gets to that level, it’s what happens next that should literally terrify you! All that and more in this report… 


twitterelon musktwitter files

