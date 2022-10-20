Create New Account
Energy Incompetence
Son of the Republic
Emptying The Reserves

* Build Back Bummer: [Bidan] brags about bill that hasn’t done anything.

* Hey Dems, thanks for nothing.

* Town needs help; he builds a sidewalk.

* He can’t even get infrastructure right.

* He’s raiding the rainy day fund.

* Why is he going after oil?

* White House can’t give us any answers.

* Joe wants to buy pricey oil, kill off American energy.

* Is he using oil to pump up Dems?

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314020357112

Keywords
corruptionjesse wattersgovernment spendingjoe bidenidiocracyinfrastructureideologyracketincompetencebuild back betterkleptocracykakistocracyboondogglesprmalevolencestrategic petroleum reservekjp


