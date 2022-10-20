Energy Incompetence

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Emptying The Reserves
* Build Back Bummer: [Bidan] brags about bill that hasn’t done anything.
* Hey Dems, thanks for nothing.
* Town needs help; he builds a sidewalk.
* He can’t even get infrastructure right.
* He’s raiding the rainy day fund.
* Why is he going after oil?
* White House can’t give us any answers.
* Joe wants to buy pricey oil, kill off American energy.
* Is he using oil to pump up Dems?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 October 2022