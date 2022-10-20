Energy Incompetence

Emptying The Reserves
* Build Back Bummer: [Bidan] brags about bill that hasn’t done anything.
* Hey Dems, thanks for nothing.
* Town needs help; he builds a sidewalk.
* He can’t even get infrastructure right.
* He’s raiding the rainy day fund.
* Why is he going after oil?
* White House can’t give us any answers.
* Joe wants to buy pricey oil, kill off American energy.
* Is he using oil to pump up Dems?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 October 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.