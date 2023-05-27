https://gettr.com/post/p2i1nac25a3
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
The Chinese Communist Party is looking to break into your free system. They sniff around, and find the weakest link to break.
中国共产党正在寻找突破你的自由系统。他们四处嗅探，寻找最薄弱的环节来打破。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.