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It's NOT Covid, It's 5G! Telcom companies have the same IMMUNITY from LAWSUITS as Big Pharms!
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399 views • February 11, 2022
Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are back with more exhaustive and shocking research regarding the vax, nanotech and 5G. It turns out that Mexico has no 5G and therefore no 'Covid'. It might be time to start considering a move to Mexico.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zLRhLjkHIN7l/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zLRhLjkHIN7l/
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