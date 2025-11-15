J6er Dan Wilson is officially out! "I was thinking it wasn’t gonna happen!"

“Dude, I ain’t gonna lie man I was thinking it wasn’t gonna happen after all this time.”





“Shout out to everybody who kept fighting for me.”





“The only reason this is happening today is because you all - because of us - and we’re not done yet. Yeah we still got other cats in the same situation as me so we gotta keep pushing from them until we get everybody free.”





