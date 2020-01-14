Conservative Vets Group: 'Bring Our Troops Home!' With Dan McKnight

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A conservative veterans group dedicated to bringing US troops home from pointless overseas conflicts is making waves in the Republican Party. Bring Our Troops Home founder Dan McKnight joins today's Liberty Report to discuss their recent successes in heavily red states.