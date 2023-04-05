NWO: DNA found in COVID-19 vaccines causing drug resistance

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



The Red Cross refuses to separate vaxxed and unvaxxed blood.



Dr. Kathleen Ruddy is here to reveal that DNA has been found in the Covid “vaccine”.



A Danish study revealed there is a distinct difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed blood and the spike protein created via mRNA is detectable. The spike protein was designed as a bioweapon.



The Red Cross answers to the FDA and has decided not to look at the potential hazards of spike protein contaminated blood.



There is a need for unvaxxed blood and it will only continue to grow. 27% of the genetic content in the Covid-19 “vaccines” is DNA. The DNA in the bioweapon shots is causing the human resistance to antibiotics. This means people are more likely to get sick and die from bacterial infections.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]