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Mass Murder Presides Over Return of Victims to Their Families
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71 views • August 30, 2021
Today America watched 13 of its finest warriors return home in boxes, as Joe 000 Biden presided over the ceremony. He should have been locked in a cell for High Treason. related to their deaths instead Listen to the what the mother of U.S.M.C. Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, a rifleman, had to say.
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