Leo Frank Trial: Frances Coleman Testifies First in Atlanta, July 28, 1913
This AI-generated video focuses on Frances Coleman’s testimony as the first witness in the Leo Frank trial on July 28, 1913, at Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. Coleman, Mary Phagan’s mother, testified that her daughter left home at 11:45 AM on April 26, 1913, to get her pay at the National Pencil Company, where Leo Frank was superintendent. She described Mary’s lavender dress, blue hat with pink flowers, and silver mesh bag, later identified as State’s Exhibit M, found at the murder scene. This testimony placed Frank at the crime scene, as he admitted to seeing Mary, giving him the opportunity to commit the murder. The prosecution used this to show Frank was the last to see Mary alive before her body was found in the basement, raped and strangled, directly implicating him. Coleman’s identification of Mary’s clothing, found in Frank’s factory, further supported his guilt, linking the crime to his workplace. The trial, per the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, ended with Frank’s conviction, his 1915 lynching, and the ADL’s founding. As of May 26, 2025, the case remains debated, with the Georgia Innocence Project seeking exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X debates reflect this, with some citing Alonzo Mann’s 1982 affidavit, while others affirm Frank’s guilt based on Coleman’s testimony.
