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After Show Convo with Fire Guy Ryan | Ep 74 Pt 2
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0 view • March 24, 2022
Our in-depth chat continues with Fire Guy Ryan, a comic book aficionado and co-host of the Bags & Boards podcast on ComicTom101 at: https://www.ComicTom101.com
We learn what Ryan bases his recommendations off of and why he thinks comics are under appreciated as a story telling platform.
We chat about: Ryan's tattoo; why a tale is timeless; why characters work; themes that move us; how ideas grow; writing models; comic book values; safe ventures versus new ones; ComicTom101 schedule; sharing art; new comic book publishers; and a whole bunch of recommendations by Fire Guy Ryan.
We also chat about: AWA; Chariot; Telepaths; Y the Last Man; the new Batman; Watchmen and LOTR; and who knows what.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
We learn what Ryan bases his recommendations off of and why he thinks comics are under appreciated as a story telling platform.
We chat about: Ryan's tattoo; why a tale is timeless; why characters work; themes that move us; how ideas grow; writing models; comic book values; safe ventures versus new ones; ComicTom101 schedule; sharing art; new comic book publishers; and a whole bunch of recommendations by Fire Guy Ryan.
We also chat about: AWA; Chariot; Telepaths; Y the Last Man; the new Batman; Watchmen and LOTR; and who knows what.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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