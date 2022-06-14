. Robert Yoho, MD- "Butchered by Healthcare: What to Do About Doctors, Big Pharma and Corrupt Government Ruining Your Health and Medical Care"





Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 14, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00

PM EST 5:00

PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guests: Dr. Robert Yoho, MD

TOPIC: Butchered by Healthcare: What to Do About Doctors, Big Pharma and Corrupt Government Ruining Your Health and Medical Care

Bio: Dr. Robert Yoho



robertyohoauthor.com

robertyoho.substack.com





Recently published books:





Butchered by “Healthcare”: What to Do About Doctors, Big Pharma and Corrupt Government Ruining Your Health and Medical Care, and

“Hormone Secrets”.





Dr. Robert Yoho is a healthcare whistleblower.

He had a surgical practice in the United States until retirement in 2019 three years ago. No one has ever considered him a “whale” prescriber or device implanter. He now writes and speaks about COVID and vaccine frauds full-time.





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress



www.quantumnurse.life

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

https://earthheroestv.com/categories/category-top-series-online-video-content?category_id=37503&search=quantum%20nurse

https://rumble.com/c/c-764837





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path







Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth







John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions