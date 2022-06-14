. Robert Yoho, MD- "Butchered by Healthcare: What to Do About Doctors, Big Pharma and Corrupt Government Ruining Your Health and Medical Care"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On June 14, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00
PM EST 5:00
PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guests: Dr. Robert Yoho, MD
TOPIC: Butchered by Healthcare: What to Do About Doctors, Big Pharma and Corrupt Government Ruining Your Health and Medical Care
Bio: Dr. Robert Yoho
robertyohoauthor.com
robertyoho.substack.com
Recently published books:
Butchered by “Healthcare”:
What to Do About Doctors, Big Pharma and Corrupt
Government Ruining Your Health and Medical Care, and
“Hormone Secrets”.
Dr. Robert Yoho is a healthcare whistleblower.
He had a surgical practice in the United States until retirement in 2019 three years ago. No one has ever considered him a “whale” prescriber or device implanter. He now writes and speaks about COVID and vaccine frauds full-time.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
https://earthheroestv.com/categories/category-top-series-online-video-content?category_id=37503&search=quantum%20nurse
https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr.
Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions