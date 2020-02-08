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DNA του αυτόχθονου Μινωικού πολιτισμού κατέρριψε την Ινδοευρωπαϊκή και Αφρικανική θεωρία
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40 views • February 08, 2020
Δεν προήλθαμε ως φυλή από τους Αφρικανούς ούτε από τους Ινδούς ενώ οι Ευρωπαίοι προήλθαν από τους Έλληνες και η επιστήμη της γενετικής τώρα το απέδειξε. Όταν οι πρώτοι Θράκες πήγαν στην Ινδία το 5000π.Χ. βρήκαν εκεί ένα λαό "μαύρο που ζούσε στα δέντρα και δεν είχε γλώσσα αλλά πρωτόγονους ήχους".
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