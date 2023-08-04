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South Africa's Third Largest Party Calls For Killing White People (Again!)
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99 views • August 04, 2023

South African communist leader Malema calls to "kill the Boer" once again without international outrage.

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Keywords
white peoplehate speechwhite genocidesouth africajulius malemaboerthird largest partycalls for killingviolence against whitesredicetv
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