A Blinding Veil Is Being Removed From Judeo-Christians As They Say No To Yahweh And Yes To Jesus

As genocide is invoked in their name, Judeo-Christians are making a clean break from Yahweh the desert war god and its death cult. What began as a brief comment from Israeli PM Netanyahu regarding a link between a Torah character named Amalek and the ethnic-cleansing of Palestinians has ignited a firestorm of theological controversy. In today's episode we explain the far-reaching consequences.

Prayer for the Deceived:

Our Father, revealed to us only through your son Jesus Christ, into your hands alone I commend my spirit.

In my innocence I trusted, and the enemy of all mankind took advantage, leading me astray. Truly penitent, I now pray for your forgiveness.

I now renounce and rebuke all that is not of Christ and ask you to send your Holy Spirit for guidance and spiritual discernment.

I pray your will be done. Amen.