A Blinding Veil Is Being Removed From Judeo-Christians As They Say No To Yahweh And Yes To Jesus
First Bible Network
As genocide is invoked in their name, Judeo-Christians are making a clean break from Yahweh the desert war god and its death cult. What began as a brief comment from Israeli PM Netanyahu regarding a link between a Torah character named Amalek and the ethnic-cleansing of Palestinians has ignited a firestorm of theological controversy. In today's episode we explain the far-reaching consequences.

Netanyahu/Amalek:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/premier-netanyahu-continues-to-use-scriptures-to-defend-israeli-war-on-gaza/3042801

The Very First Bible:

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

'Whose God?' series illustrates the difference between Yahweh and our Christian God:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-INcrNIYXU&list=PLDfH7u-M4kPyOHw2JSMV6kUyHfsi5XN7U

Marcionite Christian Church:

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

Bishop Eusebius:

https://www.tertullian.org/rpearse/eusebius/eusebius_the_liar.htm

Marcionite Church Urges Prayers For Baptized Palestinian Christians: https://www.prlog.org/12988149-marcionite-church-urges-prayers-for-baptized-palestinian-christians.html

All Pre-Nicene Perspective episodes:

https://pre-nicene.org

Prayer for the Deceived:

Our Father, revealed to us only through your son Jesus Christ, into your hands alone I commend my spirit.

In my innocence I trusted, and the enemy of all mankind took advantage, leading me astray. Truly penitent, I now pray for your forgiveness.

I now renounce and rebuke all that is not of Christ and ask you to send your Holy Spirit for guidance and spiritual discernment.

I pray your will be done. Amen.

