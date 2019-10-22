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TX Jury Votes to Castrate 8 yr-old Boy
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9 views • October 22, 2019
Knowing that the family court judge was siding with his divorced wife to chemically castrate his 8 yr-old son, he asked for a jury trial — and the TEXAS jury voted to castrate the child. This is how bad the pedophile gaslighting has become.
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