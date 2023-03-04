Create New Account
Mass Vaccination and CANCER VICTIMS Part 9
The Prisoner
Published 12 hours ago |
It can now be scientifically proven that the toxic spike protein from Covid-19 "Vaccines" linger around in the organs, cells and tissues of the body, and wreak havoc on the immune system and cause all sorts of deadly cancers etc.
Doctors are seeing massive increase in rare aggressive cancers, and re-ocuuring cancers in their patients.
But you don't have to be a doctor or scientist to see it, you can see it here.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

Keywords
part 9mass vaccinationcancer victims

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
