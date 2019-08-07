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Nuclear-Powered Pakistan Threatens "War Against India" - FULL SHOW
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351 views • August 07, 2019
Meanwhile, a hot civil war is brewing in the US. How do we stop it? Alex Jones breaks down how the situation in Kashmir could boil over into a full-blown war, which sounds crazy but it’s very plausible.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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