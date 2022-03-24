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Le metotia o le "Woo": To'atele auala
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20 views • March 24, 2022
O lenei vitio mai ia Iulai 2021 o loʻo talafeagai pea ma o le a faʻaauau pea. E ave e Clif i matou i auala aoga mo le taulimaina o leoleo ma le puleaina o au tagata i taimi o faʻataʻitaʻiga. O metotia uma o loʻo ia talanoaina e faʻavae i luga o auala e le faʻaleagaina e mafai ona e faia, aemaise lava i vaega e aloese ai mai le puʻeina ma fai lau manatu. Na ia talanoa e uiga i le saolotoga o savaliga i Ausetalia ma le auala na mafai ai e le motu o tagata ona tetee atu i na auala na faaaoga e leoleo. E aofia ai le muai fuafuaina, le faʻaogaina o paʻu e faʻamaopoopoina, usuina, "looming", le faʻaogaina o fasi ie e faʻafesoʻotaʻi ai le motu o tagata ma auala e sosola ese ai mai fusi uaea. (22 minute, ulutala).
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