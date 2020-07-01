© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WORLD WITHOUT CANCER - The Story of VITAMIN B17 by G. Edward Griffin (1974)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
3144 views • July 01, 2020
Griffin marshals the evidence that cancer is a deficiency disease aggravated by the lack of an essential food compound in modern man's diet. This story is not approved by orthodox medicine: the FDA, the AMA, and the American Cancer Society have labeled it fraud and quackery. Yet the evidence is clear that this is because of the hidden economic and political agendas of those who dominate the medical establishment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.