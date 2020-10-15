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Covid19: The need for utter hopelessness!
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22 views • October 15, 2020
We need to recognize how humanity has failed and will continue to fail due to it's unwillingness to count the cost to help the pandemic and just about anyone else in their lives.
Then act on it by obeying the son of God.
Then act on it by obeying the son of God.
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