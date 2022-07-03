Conscious & Contact Institute - Part 1 of 3

This was a Meetup I led on April 30, 2022 and I talked about the Consciousness & Contact Research Institute (CCRI). Their new website is https://agreaterreality.com/ . Mary Rodwell recently spoke with me and gave advice about the direction of our Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group. She told me about the upcoming book being published with the surveys and scientific studies by CCRI, as shown in the main photo in the thumbnail, which is also the virtual background in this Zoom video.

Mary Rodwell’s website is https://www.alienlady.com/ and she also emailed me, “You do know that FREE has morphed in CCRI now and the new books will be under that banner as it's focusing on Consciousness? The first 2 books will be the science of Consciousness.”

So, CCRI is the new name of the former, Dr. Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Experiences (FREE) and Mary is one of the contributors to these studies.

Mary also emailed, “Hi Brian, The first volume of the CCRI will be out soon. It has all the science to support multidimensional reality. As well as the second volume. Vol 3-4 will have the personal experiences of some of those scientists and others who are Experiencers. Nothing like this has been done previously and will certainly be a revelation to naysayers.”

This is an exciting development and you are encouraged to get involved and volunteer to develop this direction further. We need people to help contact the many individuals involved in the CCRI studies and invite them to be quests on our Meetup Zooms. Please contact me if you are interested in volunteering.

The first major study published by this group is the book I have shown in many previous Meetups, Beyond UFOs – The Science of Consciousness and Contact with Non Human Intelligence “Volume 1”. I read selections from this scientific study and we had a group discussion In Parts 2 & 3. The book is available at https://www.amazon.ca/Beyond-UFOs-Science-Consciousness-Intelligence/dp/1721088652/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3SXKT5BJV2P2V&keywords=Beyond+UFOs+%E2%80%93+The+Science+of+Consciousness+and+Contact+with+Non+Human+Intelligence+%E2%80%9CVolume+1&qid=1650903631&sprefix=beyond+ufos+the+science+of+consciousness+and+contact+with+non+human+intelligence+volume+1%2Caps%2C135&sr=8-1

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