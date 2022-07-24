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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, July 23, 2022, # 363 ( Dane Wigington )
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Dane Wigington

Jul 23, 2022 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-7-23-22-363/

Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos. Record heat, drought and deluge, the hallmarks of climate intervention operations. Far worse is yet to come. Long duration deadly heat waves have become the norm, climate engineering and ionosphere heater installations are inseparable from this equation. A newly published science report has confirmed the collapse of plankton populations in the Atlantic ocean, the ramifications are beyond dire. Though there are countless factors contributing to the demise of plankton, intense UV radiation is a core factor that is directly linked to catastrophic climate intervention operations. If this foundational pillar of life perishes, we will follow. The United Nations chief has warned that humanity's days are numbered due to environmental devastation, but the central factor of climate engineering operations continues to be ignored and denied. Can we alter the current course in time to make a difference? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington To support Geoengineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

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Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY


 Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

 "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?

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