IVERMECTIN IS THE CURE FOR THE JEWISH BIOWEAPON

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
The Jewish banking cartels directed both the development of the Covid bio-weapon and its use against the people of the world AND who are also poisoning us with their "vaccine" (also a Jewish designed Bio-Weapon.) They hate Ivermectin because it threatens their plan.