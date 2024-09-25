Beginning of the Assault on Ugledar as Russian units enter the city from the east

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the beginning of the assault on Ugledar by Russian units. In the video, the soldiers enter the city from the eastern part.
Enemy (UKR) channels predict the inevitable loss of the city in the near future due to the cutting off of Ugledar's flanks and the start of fighting on its streets.