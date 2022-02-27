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Dispicable Treatment of a Russian Captured Soldier by Ukraine's. Not the same on both sides after surrender. 022622
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622 views • February 27, 2022
This is the translated description I found with this video.
"Do you know what I see in this video? Russian officer and a crowd of nonhumans. Glory to the Russian officer, but all the rest must be found and demonstratively destroyed. These are not people, these are mad animals."
"Do you know what I see in this video? Russian officer and a crowd of nonhumans. Glory to the Russian officer, but all the rest must be found and demonstratively destroyed. These are not people, these are mad animals."
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