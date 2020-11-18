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The Fall of Puerto Rico. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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28 views • November 18, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3014/the-fall-of-puerto-rico-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Puerto Rico’s economy is in a death spiral and it could threaten the entire United States bond market. How did we get to this point and what does this mean in the big picture?
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the unspoken facts about the end of freedom, opportunity, employment and trade in modern Puerto Rico. An in depth explanation about what this means for the average Puerto Rican and Americans overall – spoiler, it’s not good!
“My administration is doing everything not to default,” Governor Alejandro García Padilla said. “But we have to make the economy grow,” he added. “If not, we will be in a death spiral.”
There will be no economic recovery, prepare yourself accordingly.
Sources: http:/www.fdrurl.com/puerto-rico
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Puerto Rico’s economy is in a death spiral and it could threaten the entire United States bond market. How did we get to this point and what does this mean in the big picture?
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the unspoken facts about the end of freedom, opportunity, employment and trade in modern Puerto Rico. An in depth explanation about what this means for the average Puerto Rican and Americans overall – spoiler, it’s not good!
“My administration is doing everything not to default,” Governor Alejandro García Padilla said. “But we have to make the economy grow,” he added. “If not, we will be in a death spiral.”
There will be no economic recovery, prepare yourself accordingly.
Sources: http:/www.fdrurl.com/puerto-rico
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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