Official Fraud Must Be Stopped

Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 19 hours ago

The evil cabal has longstanding plans to break social cohesion, reduce population, diminish intelligence and control minds for the purpose of technocratic tyranny.

How infiltrated with cabal operatives are our governments, agencies and institutions?

They have produced numerous staged events such as shooting drills that did not happen as described by officials and media. For critical thinkers, such preplanned falsely presented events reflect the evil cabal agenda.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com




