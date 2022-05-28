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Uvalde School Shooting Hoax 🎬 Low-Rent Crisis Actor Parents - Jessie and Esmeralda Rodriguez
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1177 views • May 28, 2022
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=S74NGBOM594N
1. We’re supposed to believe the mother got in contact with the daughter who then informed the mother she was about to go missing or that a mass shooting was happening?
2. Mother calls her own daughter "the daughter"
3. Mother doesn’t even know what grade her own daughter is in.
Sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQIHmfBJFsU, https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2022/05/24/where-is-she-parents-of-uvalde-student-wait-for-word-after-tragedy/
https://nypost.com/2022/05/25/texas-shooting-salvador-ramos-hs-held-active-shooter-drill-weeks-before-massacre/
From JSF: "Jim, I read your revised timeline. Is it possible that mister concealed carry actually killed the patsy? And then government agents actually carried out operation. My response: Sure. that is probably what actually happened. Which is why the two patsies don't line up, - why we have trans boy with hand gun replaced with mister AR.
Revised timeline: After thinking a bit, this is probably what really happened with the "shooting"
The two versions of the story (concealed carry screws it all up in the parking lot, and "he got into the school") could have both happened. Here's how.
1. At 11 AM The police and federal officers set up on site and wait for their patsy to arrive, having built the back ground story.
2. At 11:43 AM Patsy arrives, goes according to script, but unexpectedly along with the agents, mister "concealed carry" is there too, and screws it all up.
3. Their "patsy" was either not sufficiently hurt or not hurt at all and the police NAIL mister "concealed carry" and throw him into anonymous detention, where he is rotting now. Perhaps he was the one who got shot also.
4. The school sends out the notice that there's an active shooter but they have it under control and everyone is safe. That was reported by Fox news, and captures of that are on this page.
5. Whoever was in charge of the op got the order: That is NOT GOOD ENOUGH. The patsy is in their van at this point, getting a "programming update".
6. The police and federal agents make damn good and sure a back door is open (a total violation but they get it open) so they can re-launch the op.
7. After getting screwed up by "mister concealed carry", the op is re-launched WAY TOO LATE. Initially it was supposed to happen at 11:30, but by the time they re-launched, the parents are there trying to pick their kids up from school.
8. The parents are held outside by the police and even handcuffed for getting too rambunctious about nothing being done, begging to enter as they hear blanks get fired. Perhaps the bullets were still real (the blanks are a guess) but since the people that launched this op need kids for ceremonies, I doubt they wasted them. During this time, the final story line as presented to the press gets formulated.
9. The parents wait for most of an hour. One manages to get into the school somehow but does not really see a whole lot because it is all going down in a different area. she leaves, believing it all and talks that way which is understandable.
10. The two conflicting story lines and timing errors cause so many problems for the op that people saw it, even ordinary people realized something was amiss, so the MSM then launches a horse shit story about a husband who died of a broken heart:
Now they are laying it on thick to "reinforce" the story line - shot to death teacher's husband dies of a broken heart!!!! You can't make this stuff up!!! Yes, that helped me forget how the police just waited around outside, how the initial reports said it all ended in the parking lot, I forgot ALL OF THAT because broken hearts RULE. Pfizer shot??
http://194.233.91.97/videos/brokenheart.mp4
TAKE YOUR PICK: HOAX OR GOVERNMENT OP. Either way the story is TOAST TOAST TOAST. They needed a distraction from Davos and also to make hay with the last shooting they sponsored and somehow, someone really effed this one up BADLY. When there's shooting going on for an hour with parents filming other parents begging the police to go in and stop it and the police prevent even the parents from going in and that ends up on video, you know DAMN WELL it's a government op, they bagged themselves.
Option A: FAKE.
Option B: Yes, THEY shot people
Option C: The police wanted to make damn good and sure the crisis acting was performed to a fine finish, and that took an hour! They could not let the parents in to see a fake in progress when 18 kids were going to be stolen to finish it off.
Put your finger up in the air with this one, the wind stinks from all directions.
http://198.46.190.126/images/horrified.png😱
1. We’re supposed to believe the mother got in contact with the daughter who then informed the mother she was about to go missing or that a mass shooting was happening?
2. Mother calls her own daughter "the daughter"
3. Mother doesn’t even know what grade her own daughter is in.
Sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQIHmfBJFsU, https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2022/05/24/where-is-she-parents-of-uvalde-student-wait-for-word-after-tragedy/
https://nypost.com/2022/05/25/texas-shooting-salvador-ramos-hs-held-active-shooter-drill-weeks-before-massacre/
From JSF: "Jim, I read your revised timeline. Is it possible that mister concealed carry actually killed the patsy? And then government agents actually carried out operation. My response: Sure. that is probably what actually happened. Which is why the two patsies don't line up, - why we have trans boy with hand gun replaced with mister AR.
Revised timeline: After thinking a bit, this is probably what really happened with the "shooting"
The two versions of the story (concealed carry screws it all up in the parking lot, and "he got into the school") could have both happened. Here's how.
1. At 11 AM The police and federal officers set up on site and wait for their patsy to arrive, having built the back ground story.
2. At 11:43 AM Patsy arrives, goes according to script, but unexpectedly along with the agents, mister "concealed carry" is there too, and screws it all up.
3. Their "patsy" was either not sufficiently hurt or not hurt at all and the police NAIL mister "concealed carry" and throw him into anonymous detention, where he is rotting now. Perhaps he was the one who got shot also.
4. The school sends out the notice that there's an active shooter but they have it under control and everyone is safe. That was reported by Fox news, and captures of that are on this page.
5. Whoever was in charge of the op got the order: That is NOT GOOD ENOUGH. The patsy is in their van at this point, getting a "programming update".
6. The police and federal agents make damn good and sure a back door is open (a total violation but they get it open) so they can re-launch the op.
7. After getting screwed up by "mister concealed carry", the op is re-launched WAY TOO LATE. Initially it was supposed to happen at 11:30, but by the time they re-launched, the parents are there trying to pick their kids up from school.
8. The parents are held outside by the police and even handcuffed for getting too rambunctious about nothing being done, begging to enter as they hear blanks get fired. Perhaps the bullets were still real (the blanks are a guess) but since the people that launched this op need kids for ceremonies, I doubt they wasted them. During this time, the final story line as presented to the press gets formulated.
9. The parents wait for most of an hour. One manages to get into the school somehow but does not really see a whole lot because it is all going down in a different area. she leaves, believing it all and talks that way which is understandable.
10. The two conflicting story lines and timing errors cause so many problems for the op that people saw it, even ordinary people realized something was amiss, so the MSM then launches a horse shit story about a husband who died of a broken heart:
Now they are laying it on thick to "reinforce" the story line - shot to death teacher's husband dies of a broken heart!!!! You can't make this stuff up!!! Yes, that helped me forget how the police just waited around outside, how the initial reports said it all ended in the parking lot, I forgot ALL OF THAT because broken hearts RULE. Pfizer shot??
http://194.233.91.97/videos/brokenheart.mp4
TAKE YOUR PICK: HOAX OR GOVERNMENT OP. Either way the story is TOAST TOAST TOAST. They needed a distraction from Davos and also to make hay with the last shooting they sponsored and somehow, someone really effed this one up BADLY. When there's shooting going on for an hour with parents filming other parents begging the police to go in and stop it and the police prevent even the parents from going in and that ends up on video, you know DAMN WELL it's a government op, they bagged themselves.
Option A: FAKE.
Option B: Yes, THEY shot people
Option C: The police wanted to make damn good and sure the crisis acting was performed to a fine finish, and that took an hour! They could not let the parents in to see a fake in progress when 18 kids were going to be stolen to finish it off.
Put your finger up in the air with this one, the wind stinks from all directions.
http://198.46.190.126/images/horrified.png😱
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