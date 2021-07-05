【CCP’s Centennial】PLA Fired Upon Innocent Demonstrators During the Tiananmen Square Massacre

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On April 15, 1989, people spontaneously rallied at Tiananmen Square, shifting from mourning the death of Hu Yaobang to demanding the government to resolve corruption by officials, demanding freedom of the press, democratic politics, and freedom of association.
Deng Xiaoping characterized the act of student petition rallies as a counter-revolutionary riot, leading to the situation escalating. Later, CCP mobilized troops to be deployed in Beijing, and drove tanks and armored vehicles to Tiananmen Square. June 3, the 82nd Group Army, which was responsible for suppression, fired at the people and was instructed to use the “Dum-Dum bullet” banned by the Hague Convention! Documents declassified by the British National Archives show an official of the State Council of China claimed at least 10 thousand people died in the Tiananmen Square Incidents on June 4.