Pea Protein Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

½ c. Oatmeal of choice (Steelcut, traditional or rolled will work)

1 T. Organic Black Chia Seeds

3 T. Organic Pea Protein Powder

1 T. Premium Manuka Honey

½ t. Ground Cinnamon

½ t. Vanilla extract

Pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

1 c. Organic Grass-Fed Non-Fat Milk Powder





Mix-ins: I used Goji berries and Cacao nibs (You can use any dried fruit, nuts, nut butter, seeds)





Directions:

1. Mix all the ingredients together.

2. Sprinkle mix-in on top.

3. Cover and store overnight. Enjoy!