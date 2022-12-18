Spiritual Development Is Not About Metaphysics, Natural vs Divine Love Path, Absolute vs Personal Truth, Is There a Choice? Spirits Allowing Us to Believe a Lie and Their Reasons and Us Trusting Them

Original:

https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2



Cut:

08m58s - 17m47s



Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com













“IS THAT A BIT CONFRONTING HAVING SOMEONE KNOW ABSOLUTLY EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU, THINGS EVEN ABOUT YOU THAT YOU CAN’T REMEMBER. EVERYTHING YOU’VE DONE. ABSOLUTLY EVERYTHING YOU’VE DONE THAT’S HARMED ANOTHER PERSON AND HOW IT HARMED THEM, GOD KNOWS TOO. AND HOW MUCH DAMAGE THAT HAPPENED TO THEIR LIFE, GOD KNOWS THAT TOO. AND GOD WANTS YOU TO COME TO KNOW THAT. YOU’RE PREPARED TO DO THAT?

@ 14m14s





“WHEN WE’RE TALKING ABOUT DIVINE TRUTH, WE’RE GOING TO NEED TO BE READY TO ACCEPT ALL THE TRUTH ABOUT OURSELVES.”

@17m15s



