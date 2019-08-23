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viviamo in una bugia 26 Dicembre 2016
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1915 views • August 23, 2019
DATO CHE L'ORIGINALE INGLESE (DISPONIBILE SOLO CON SOTTOTITOLI) NON E' RICARICABILE PER VOLONTA' DELL' AUTORE, HO RITENUTO RENDERE FRUIBILE IN ITALIANO UNA PARTE DI TESTO (NON L'INTEGRALE) ANCHE A CHI NON HA LA FORTUNA DI POTER LEGGERE...MA SOLO ASCOLTARE!
Per supportare il tempo dedicato per portarvi a conoscenza di quello che non ci raccontano i media basta semplicemente il valore di un buon caffè attraverso PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
Per supportare il tempo dedicato per portarvi a conoscenza di quello che non ci raccontano i media basta semplicemente il valore di un buon caffè attraverso PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
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