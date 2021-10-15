X22 REPORT: The Script Has Been Flipped On The [DS], National Security Concerns, Clear & Present Danger

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The Script Has Been Flipped On The [DS], National Security Concerns, Clear & Present Danger
The patriots are now closing on the [DS]. The [DS] is scrambling, the evidence is being produced. The people are seeing the election fraud, the majority of people now believe their was cheating and the percentage is climbing. The patriots have been monitoring the Biden administration plus the puppet masters. Trump has said back in 2020 he is a war time president, with that certain operational protocols have been put into place. The Hunter information is dripping out and this time the leak included [JB], this is a national security concern.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.