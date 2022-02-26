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Roe Rogan on taking advice from Bill Gates
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62 views • February 26, 2022
A clip from Joe Rogan episode #1784 with Diana Rogers and Robb Wolf. He describes the flawed thinking in taking advice from a guy like Bill Gates. My opinion is that the global elite WANT YOU DEAD. The bad advice started a long long time ago including with the American Heart Association advising us to avoid animal fat and replace those calories with carbohydrates. Botton line, they want you dead.
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