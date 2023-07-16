January 2, 2022 – This is how the Catholic religion will be persecuted

“I wish to speak to My children at the beginning of this calendar year. I am with you on these two celebrated days, the 1st and 2nd of January. For the northern hemisphere, these are two days of winter, but of summer for the southern hemisphere. These two opposite seasons are the work of My creative imagination, but men have made them both sinister by obeying like one man to the orders of the world’s machinery.

It’s obvious even to the uneducated that a higher authority is at the helm of the nations, for they all obey its pandemic-restricting orders to a greater or lesser degree. Peoples are subject to a particularly blatant higher authority, as they all act in concert. The time has come, My children, and as My apostle John wrote in Revelation (Rev. 13:1-10), the Dragon is handing over his power to the Beast, and this time is specified: “He was given power to act for forty-two months”. The Dragon is the demon in charge of the earth, the Beast is the world power: “power was given to him to campaign against the saints and to overcome them; power was given to him over every race, people, language and nation. And all who dwell on the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb from the beginning of the world” (Rev 13:5-8).

By means of a massive injection of a substance that shouldn’t be called a vaccine, the world’s populations will be chained, and those among them who don’t want it will be hunted down. The terms used in Revelation are crystal-clear: this is the time for the Beast’s followers to utter words of pride and blasphemy, and to do so for forty-two months (3 ½ years): “She began to speak blasphemies against God, to blaspheme His Name and His dwelling place, those who dwell in Heaven” (Rev 13:6).

This is how the Catholic religion will be persecuted, both physically and spiritually, and Pope Francis has already begun with his Motu Proprio “Traditionis Custodes”, the application of which has yet to be realized.

The Catholic religion, My children, being the only Truth, it is only natural that it should be the priority target of the demonic horde and its henchmen. So, My children, be calm, be firm, be assured of the final victory of your God. Above all, be eager to join His militia, the militia of the one, pure, true and unconditional Faith.

The Catholic faith cannot be debated, it must be lived, and it follows its Master, the slain Lamb, the victorious Lamb. He did not waver, He, the Innocent One, the Savior and the Master, and He will give all His own, those who walk in His footsteps, the same endurance, the same serenity, the same strength, the same docility to the Will of the heavenly Father, whatever it may be, wherever it may be.

You are Mine and My family is united, helping, supporting and encouraging each other. That’s how I want you, My children, calm and serene, all submissive to My Divine Providence. I will help you, I will be close to you, and if you are called to Me, you will be very happy.

May God be blessed for all He allows, for all He accomplishes and for all the good He does for you. He is God and may His will be done because it is His.”

Source: srbeghe.blog