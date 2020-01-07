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Jesse Ventura enraged by ‘illegal killing’ of Soleimani (MIRRORED)
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248 views • January 07, 2020
Jesse Ventura enraged by ‘illegal killing’ of Soleimani (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/LUXsAev-aoc
Is Washington ending its decades-long, $9 trillion US war in Iraq by turning the country over to Iran? Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, host of “the World According to Jesse” joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in on the assassination of Iranian general and Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and its repercussions.
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Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/LUXsAev-aoc
Is Washington ending its decades-long, $9 trillion US war in Iraq by turning the country over to Iran? Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, host of “the World According to Jesse” joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in on the assassination of Iranian general and Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and its repercussions.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica
Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/
Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America
Category
News & Politics
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