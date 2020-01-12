© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN UNCED Earth Summit 1992 by George Hunt (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
531 views • January 12, 2020
UN UNCED Earth Summit 1992 by George Hunt (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Canada Live at:-
https://youtu.be/r8c-NKjOOA0
George Hunt became aware of the environmental fraud after attending the Wilderness conference in Colorado in 1987. From then until his death Dec 23rd 2013 George dedicated himself to exposing the environmental fraud. RIP George...you did good!
Mirrored from YouTube channel Canada Live at:-
https://youtu.be/r8c-NKjOOA0
George Hunt became aware of the environmental fraud after attending the Wilderness conference in Colorado in 1987. From then until his death Dec 23rd 2013 George dedicated himself to exposing the environmental fraud. RIP George...you did good!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.