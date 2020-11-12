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What this win means for the GOP's future
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60 views • November 12, 2020
Political activist Brandon Straka and Newsmax TV's Joe Pinion and Emma Rechenberg discuss the Senatorial win in North Carolina for incumbent Thom Tillis, which according to some polls was unexpected, and what that win means for the Republican party moving forward. - via National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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