© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hold The Line – For Our Faith, Families,
And Farms
🌻 Welcome to Steader Life, a rural alliance of believers sharing knowledge to forge sustainable homesteads, resilient families, and intentional communities through faith, support, and skill-based training.
🐓 For more great videos, visit and subscribe to the Steader Life Channel on Brighteon at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/steaderlife
🌻 Join our privately hosted homesteading network Steader Nation at https://steaderlife.com/steader-nation/ to genuinely connect with other homesteaders outside of big-tech social sites.
🙏 Steader Life Farmcasts would not be possible without your support. Please visit our website at https://www.steaderlife.com … Together we’re helping to educate future generations to be self-reliant and strong in faith.