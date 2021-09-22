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It's Time To Address Natural Born Citizen Status... Again
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23 views • September 22, 2021
The natural born citizen discussion must again take place. After calling out the usurper Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and others, it's time to address it against concerning anchor baby Kamala Harris. We'll look to history, the Constitution and the Bible to see why it is important that the person who takes the position of president of the united States is a natural born citizen. We'll also look at the differences between a naturalized citizen and a NBC.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-time-to-address-natural-born-citizen-status-again-this-time-for-kamala-harris/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-time-to-address-natural-born-citizen-status-again-this-time-for-kamala-harris/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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