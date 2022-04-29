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How they pulled off the 'pandemic' - an animated film explanation by David Icke
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376 views • April 29, 2022
David Icke.
We release this free of copyright and so please share, download and post wherever you can. Let's make this go globally viral.
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
We live in extraordinary times with billions bewildered and seeking answers for what is happening. David Icke, the man who has been proved right again and again, has spent 30 years uncovering the truth behind world affairs and in a stream of previous books he predicted current events.
The Answer will change your every perception of life and the world and set you free of the illusions that control human society. There is nothing more vital for our collective freedom than humanity becoming aware of what is in this book.
Orders Shipped from Friday 7th August – Release Date – Friday 14th August. Get it here first…
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPHlo2P3TG22/
We release this free of copyright and so please share, download and post wherever you can. Let's make this go globally viral.
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
We live in extraordinary times with billions bewildered and seeking answers for what is happening. David Icke, the man who has been proved right again and again, has spent 30 years uncovering the truth behind world affairs and in a stream of previous books he predicted current events.
The Answer will change your every perception of life and the world and set you free of the illusions that control human society. There is nothing more vital for our collective freedom than humanity becoming aware of what is in this book.
Orders Shipped from Friday 7th August – Release Date – Friday 14th August. Get it here first…
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPHlo2P3TG22/
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