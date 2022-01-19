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Former Transgender Walt Heyer Explains the Dangers of Sex Change Surgery
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4793 views • January 19, 2022
Sex Change Regret founder, Walt Heyer, goes into detail about how he underwent gender reassignment surgery at the age of 42 and lived as a woman for eight years. However, he soon realized that hormones and surgery may alter appearances, but nothing changes the immutable fact of your sex. After detransitioning over 25 years ago, Walt’s mission has been mentoring others who have undergone a sex change and regret their decision. Walt stresses the importance of looking at what is causing a person to not like who they are, instead of forever changing their physical appearance which will never solve their issues. Millions of people have been helped through Walt’s wisdom via his website, at speaking events, and reading his various books on the topic.


TAKEAWAYS

It’s impossible to change someone’s biological gender

The real motivation why people want to change genders

A “gender dysphoria” diagnosis is a lie and causes extreme harm to the patient

How to offer hope and help for the gender distressed


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Walt’s Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lpkrPLHHHY
Debunking Transgenderism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2-e_wJthmk
Medical Harms for Gender Dysphoric Children Panel: https://bit.ly/DYSPHORICpanel
Alliance for Therapeutic Distress: https://www.therapeuticchoice.com/
Madagascar Cartoon LGBTQ Video: https://collider.com/madagascar-pride-song/
Research: https://sexchangeregret.com/research/
Bookstore: https://sexchangeregret.com/bookstore/
Resources: https://sexchangeregret.com/resources/
Donate: https://bit.ly/SEXCHANGEREGRETdonate

🔗 CONNECT WITH WALT HEYER
Website: https://sexchangeregret.com/

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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
sexhormonestransgendergendergender dysphoriasex changewalt heyergender reassignmentbiological sextina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showsex change regretdetransitioning
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