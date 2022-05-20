The Managerial Revolution

150 years ago, Karl Marx prophesied the clash between two segments of society: labor versus capital. He saw the economy as binary in structure. As events would unfold, it turned out that, with the advent of stock ownership, a third group would emerge: a management class (headed up by a CEO and other managers in the C-suite). In 1941, conservative intellectual James Burnham predicted the rise of this new "manager class" and he correctly foresaw that they would seize power and impose a technocracy. Asset management company BlackRock is doing just what Burnham predicted. How are the impacts of the social credit system they're imposing going to affect you?And, more to the point, how can we stop them?



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