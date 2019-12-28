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The electric body
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61 views • December 28, 2019
One of the reasons why doctors make wrong conclusions is the fact that they do not know much about the electromagnetic nature of the body,
The medical schools are teaching the students to be a salesman for the pharmaceutical industry and not how to heal an ailing body.
The medical schools are teaching the students to be a salesman for the pharmaceutical industry and not how to heal an ailing body.
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