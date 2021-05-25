Ask Seek and Knock - I have Not come to bring Peace - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight

[34]

Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.

[35] For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.

[36] And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.

[37] Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.

[38] And whoever does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me.

[39] Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.



(Matthew 10:34-39 [ESV2011])



Join us as we discuss weather of not Yeshua is coming to bring peace, or division. What does Yehovah have to say about it?



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