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Ask Seek and Knock - I have Not come to bring Peace - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
Community Service Radio
Community Service Radio
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51 views • May 25, 2021
[34]
Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.
[35] For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.
[36] And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.
[37] Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.
[38] And whoever does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me.
[39] Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

(Matthew 10:34-39 [ESV2011])

Join us as we discuss weather of not Yeshua is coming to bring peace, or division. What does Yehovah have to say about it?

You can give to this ministry by going here: www.kmsr1700am.com or to www.holyimpactministries.com on the Ask Seek and Knock page. You can also mail your donation to:

Pastor Jackie and Sister Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Road.
Henryville, IN 47126

You can also give to Holy Impact Ministries at www.holyimpactministries.com

Thank You For Watching
Keywords
godholy spiritjesusyeshualawend timestorahsabbathshabbatlordend times prophecyyehovahelohimruach hakodeshkeep my commandmentskeep my sabbaths
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