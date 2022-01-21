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How To Persuade Effecdtively -- Some Questions to Ask in Conversation.
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11 views • January 21, 2022
Video Source --> https://jbs.org/video/activate/how-to-persuade-effectively/
The freedom movement, is worth pursuing! It’s time to persuade others. One of the best ways to promote your view point, is by using the Socratic method. Instead of spouting information at the person you’re talking to, the Socratic method emphasizes asking questions.
The Socratic approach also means that you can inject logic into the conversation. In this case, the questions have to be of a manner that gets them thinking. On this episode of Activate America, we provide examples of questions that you can use when discussing mask mandates for Covid-19, in order to help induce a more thoughtful conversation.
The freedom movement, is worth pursuing! It’s time to persuade others. One of the best ways to promote your view point, is by using the Socratic method. Instead of spouting information at the person you’re talking to, the Socratic method emphasizes asking questions.
The Socratic approach also means that you can inject logic into the conversation. In this case, the questions have to be of a manner that gets them thinking. On this episode of Activate America, we provide examples of questions that you can use when discussing mask mandates for Covid-19, in order to help induce a more thoughtful conversation.
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