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Platinumvk Seaweed Nutrition
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24 views • February 20, 2021
VK Platinum is comprised of two essential constructs (Neutralizer Cleanser) and (Nutritional Nourisher), this approach provides full spectrum saturation of key cleansing agents consistent with age old and modern practices of neutralizing pathogenic organisms and toxic substances by supporting the biological functions natural defense and eliminatory systems to protect vital organs and tissue, taken orally and distributed by way of the bodies eleven systems, the combination formulas are compatibly consistent.
• The Circulatory System (Heart, Veins, Blood Vessels, and the Blood itself)
• The Nervous System (Brain, Spinal Cord, all nerves connected to both organs)
• The Lymphatic System (Lymph Vessels, Nodes, Ducts, and Various Glands)
• The Digestive System (Esophagus, Stomach, Intestines)
• The Integumentary System (Sweat glands, hair follicles, nerves)
• The Respiratory System (Lungs, Trachea, Airways of the Respiratory Tree)
• The Musculoskeletal System (all the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and skeleton)
• The Immune System (Lymph Nodes, Antinodes, Bone Marrow, Tonsils, Skin, Thymus, Spleen)
• The Urinary System (Bladder, Kidneys, Urethra, Ureters)
• The Reproductive System (Penis, Testicles, Vagina, Uterus, Ovaries)
• The Endocrine System (all the glands that secrete hormones into the bloodstream)
• The Circulatory System (Heart, Veins, Blood Vessels, and the Blood itself)
• The Nervous System (Brain, Spinal Cord, all nerves connected to both organs)
• The Lymphatic System (Lymph Vessels, Nodes, Ducts, and Various Glands)
• The Digestive System (Esophagus, Stomach, Intestines)
• The Integumentary System (Sweat glands, hair follicles, nerves)
• The Respiratory System (Lungs, Trachea, Airways of the Respiratory Tree)
• The Musculoskeletal System (all the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and skeleton)
• The Immune System (Lymph Nodes, Antinodes, Bone Marrow, Tonsils, Skin, Thymus, Spleen)
• The Urinary System (Bladder, Kidneys, Urethra, Ureters)
• The Reproductive System (Penis, Testicles, Vagina, Uterus, Ovaries)
• The Endocrine System (all the glands that secrete hormones into the bloodstream)
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